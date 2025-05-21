By Timeo Antognini (Doctoral Researcher, Swiss National Science Foundation, Department of Contemporary History, University of Fribourg)

[Editor’s Note: Switzerland is in the process of holding a public referendum on its neutrality. Proposed by a citizen group, the initiative gained the necessary 100’000 signatures in 2024 to become a mandatory referendum. The Federal Council (the country’s seven-member cabinet) rejects the idea, but under Switzerland’s direct democratic system, it still must bring the referendum to a vote. The popular initiative wants to write a hard definition of Swiss neutrality—including economic neutrality, abstaining from levying sanctions on third states—into the constitution (see referendum Text here). Pro-NATO voices in the federal administration and civil society are currently trying to demonise the referendum as a “right-wing” idea in support of Russian aggression. Unfortunately, the Swiss Peace Council (Schweizerischer Friedensrat) is also part of that group, as a recent conference clearly showed.]

On May 18, 2025, the Swiss Peace Council held a conference on neutrality policy at the Bern Historical Museum. The event centered around the following key questions:

“Given the fragile state of the world and the current neutrality initiative, Switzerland is at a crossroads. Where is Swiss neutrality policy heading? How can a future-oriented peace and security policy rooted in international law be shaped?”

The issue of neutrality was meant to be discussed on stage in a “multi-voiced” panel. However, the invited speakers—Franziska Roth (Social Democrat, Senator of the Upper Chamber “Council of States”), Dr. Günther Bächler, Prof. Dr. Odile Ammann, and Prof. Dr. Laurent Goetschel—ultimately offered only a limited range of perspectives. Some panelists, notably Roth and Bächler, even called for the abolition of neutrality. Laurent Goetschel did point out some positive aspects of Swiss neutrality, but despite minor differences, all panelists expressed opposition to the neutrality initiative supported by parts of the peace movement.

What was painfully absent was the perspective of the non-aligned peace movement—often a voice for the Global South—which takes a highly critical view of Western-imposed sanctions. Although Goetschel briefly noted the Global South’s skepticism and highlighted Western hypocrisy in the Ukraine war, the topic was not explored further.

As a result, the panel turned once again into a conversation among white, Western men and women who see themselves as democratic role models tasked with punishing “evil autocrats” in the East and South. What went undiscussed was a point obvious to many in the Global South: that war crimes only seem to matter when they’re committed against white Europeans—or by opponents of Western imperialism.

Franziska Roth condemned Russia’s violation of international law and called for greater solidarity with Ukraine. Her solution? Closer cooperation with NATO, an organization itself responsible for numerous violations of international law. Notably, Roth did not call for sanctions against NATO countries, despite the countless (millions?) of civilian deaths caused by their wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere.

The event organized by the Peace Council was not a showcase of peace policy, but rather a promotion of a new Cold War mindset—one that casts Russia once again as the “Evil Empire” (to quote Reagan).

Worst of all, the audience wasn’t even given a chance to ask questions or offer counterpoints. Although breakout discussion tables were planned afterward, by that point, some panelists had already left, and the format didn’t allow everyone to hear alternative views.

Even in the small group sessions, the conversation was heavily constrained. Supposedly, participants were meant to develop solutions together. But in my discussion group on sanctions and economic policy—with Peter Hug and Markus Mugglin—it was, once again, mainly the experts who dominated the floor.

I was particularly shocked that Dr. Peter Hug [historian, ex-functionary of the Social Democrats, expert invited to the round table discussion on economic and sanctions policy] based his analysis largely on the work of Anne Applebaum—a U.S. historian known for her strong anti-communism and hostility toward Russia, and who supported the Iraq War and other neoconservative military projects. When I criticized the West’s (especially the US and EU’s) arbitrary sanctions against Global South countries pursuing independent policies, Hug dismissed my point as overly simplistic. Time was too short for me to properly respond. For my part, I also found Hug’s analysis—like in his April 2024 article “Rethinking Swiss Security Policy: But How?” [in German]—extremely simplistic. In true Cold War fashion, he lists the villains of the world (predictably Russia and China) that the virtuous West—Switzerland at NATO and the EU’s side—must oppose.

In summary, the conference degenerated into a kind of one-sided lecture. The so-called experts could promote their views without significant pushback, and even the discussion groups failed to provide space for real debate. The event reflected a troubling trend among some peace organizations: peace, diplomacy, and non-violence are no longer the goal. The focus has shifted to restoring peace through force—what Reagan once called “peace through strength.” This was a conference where white Europeans once again ignored the needs and perspectives of the Global South. A conference where the so-called “pacifists” of the Peace Council openly admitted they had given up on pacifism altogether.