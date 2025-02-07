Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Syria Collapse: Israel Wins, Russia Setback, Iran Isolated & Closer to Bomb
Syria Collapse: Israel Wins, Russia Setback, Iran Isolated & Closer to Bomb

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Feb 07, 2025

Update on Syria and the geopolitics of West Asia with Ambassador Chas Freeman. Ambassador Freeman served as US Assistant Secretary of Defense from 1993-94, and as U. S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia (89–92), handling the fallout of the Gulf War. He was the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs during the historic U.S. mediation of Namibian independence, And he was Richard Nixons principal interpreter during his 1972 visit to China, which lead to the normalization of US–China relations.

