Taiwanese Lawmaker REVEALS Details: How USA Is Pushing Taiwan Into War With China

The political situation inside Taiwan is heating up and the USA is doing its utmost to make sure it can provoke China into an attack on Taiwan at a time of its choosing. But what is the situation really like and how do the Taiwanese see their future with their family members on the other side of the Taiwan Strate? After all, even the ruling government in Taipei still calls itself the "Republic of China"? Today I’m speaking for the second time to Dr. Joanna Lei, a Taiwanese business woman, media executive and former law maker for the Kuomintang Party. Today we want to discuss in a bit more detail her own work and analysis of how politics in Taiwan is going.