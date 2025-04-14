I recently had a talk with Professor David N. Gibbs (University of Arizona) who painstakingly traces not only the parallels between Afghanistan and Ukraine, but also shows exactly how the later case builds on the former. He argues that Ukraine is a deliberate replay of the same proxy warfare model, shaped by American strategic interests, covert provocations, and a disregard for the human costs inflicted on third-party nations. This disgusting pattern of fighting through abused proxies is deeply embedded in US foreign policy. Washington has grown accustomed to the logic of subduing enemies and allies alike by pitting them against each other.

Very Much Provoked

Let’s start with some simple facts: Afghanistan was long viewed as strategically unimportant by the US until the 1979 Soviet invasion, which was framed as a massive threat to Western security. But declassified documents and later interviews with key figures like Zbigniew Brzezinski tell a different story.

In 1973, as America reeled from the Vietnam War, the US began covertly destabilizing Afghanistan—collaborating with Iran and Pakistan to arm Islamist groups, outbid Soviet aid, and push the neutralist Afghan government out of alignment. When the communist People’s Democratic Party took power in a bloody coup in 1978, the situation spiraled. The Soviets, deeply distrustful of the new regime and fearing a Western-aligned Afghanistan on their border, finally invaded in December 1979.

This was not a spontaneous act of Soviet aggression but a reaction to a deliberately provoked situation by the United States. Washington full well understood that the more it fuelled Soviet insecurities, the more likely it would make an all-out military intervention. Brzezinski himself admitted in a 1998 interview that US aid to the Mujahideen was meant to bait the Soviets into invading. His gleeful reaction—“They’ve taken our bait!”—when the invasion occurred, confirms that the Afghan tragedy was engineered.

Gibbs emphasizes throughout our talk that this war, far from being a defensive campaign, was a calculated move by the US neocon faction to “bleed” the Soviets, reverse détente, and reassert US global dominance. Military spending soared, and peace efforts were consistently torpedoed by Washington. The CIA viewed the conflict not as a moral quagmire but as a strategic win—Russians were dying, and Americans were not. Sounds familiar?

Rinse, Repeat, Escalate

Fast forward to Ukraine, and Gibbs identifies the same logic at play. NATO expansion eastward, the failure to implement the Minsk agreements, and the dismissal of Russian security concerns were all red lines deliberately crossed by the USA/NATO block. Russia’s 2022 invasion, while still condemnable for resorting to warfare and falling for the trap, was nonetheless the predictable result of goading and strategic containment. Hillary Clinton’s open comparison of Ukraine to Afghanistan shows how consciously the past is being replayed. The goal in the minds of these psychopaths always was the overextension of Russia (as a RAND paper put it) and, optimally, it’s complete balkanisation.

However, unlike the Afghan case where the US avoided direct attacks on Soviet soil, the war in Ukraine has crossed that threshold—as infamously reported on by the New York Times. With US intelligence directly guiding Ukrainian strikes inside Russia, the conflict now flirts with nuclear escalation. This recklessness is unprecedented. The West’s casual attitude toward potential nuclear confrontation has obliterated the foundational logic of deterrence.

Beyond geopolitics, Gibbs notes another disturbing trend: the transformation of the Western left. Where the anti-war movement once protested US interventionism, it has now, in many countries, become complicit—repeating Cold War patterns of co-optation and moral compromise. Just as many leftists supported the Mujahideen under the guise of fighting Soviet tyranny, today they cheer for Ukraine’s militarization, ignoring the costs in human lives and the manipulation by great powers.

Preparing the next Ukraine

The continuity of imperial strategy is striking. Afghanistan was not an aberration, but a prototype. Ukraine, too, is being sacrificed on the altar of neocon world domination fantasies—not for its freedom, but for its utility. Unless this pattern is broken, the next iteration may be even more disasterous than this one. At the end of the day, Taiwan, the Philippines, but also Japan, and even all of Europe are just the the next potential Ukraine for the massmurderers in Washington.