A text by Eric Jochem

According to the German cultural theorist Norbert Bolz and a certain strand of the political right on whose platforms he appears, Western supremacy has never been in better shape. The world, according to Bolz (in my summary), looks with envy upon the technological progress embodied by the West and its Israeli avant-garde, upon the prosperity the West has achieved, and of course upon liberal democracy. The only real problem is the technologically backward Arab states, whose resentment-laden citizens stream into Europe to threaten public safety and order. What’s more, if there’s one issue that German Chancellor Merz finally got straight, it’s that Israel and the United States are doing the “dirty work” for us Germans when it comes to attacking Iran.

And no, this essay is not about the rather one-dimensional worldview of a respected German academic. It is about what Bolz stands for: the West’s pipe dreams of its own world-historical significance, bursting like soap bubbles.

Self-Made Social Escalation

Let us begin with the fact that Bolz has failed to understand that opening the borders to an influx of Arab immigrants into Europe hasn’t exactly been an accident but an authentic expression of Western moral fetishism and human-rights fundamentalism.

It may well be that, in the exalted heights of Western morality and German constitutional law, all human beings can be regarded as being individuals in the Western sense, irrespective of their cultural socialization and origin. To assume and demand on this basis that the forced mixing of different cultural spheres can and must be free of practical problems, however, is highly irresponsible and dangerous. Individualism as the religion of the West is by definition blind to the anthropological fact that human beings define their identity substantially through group membership—which by no means implies that these groups are closed per se. Integration is possible; mutual enrichment is not excluded. But integration is a mutual cultural learning process that cannot be imposed by idealistic moral or legal worldviews; it requires time and should, wherever possible, be guided. Whoever instead bets on overwhelming the native group through forced immigration (former German Minister Bärbel Bas), or even rejects integration altogether on the grounds that nobody can possibly be asked to integrate into Germany, provokes exactly the backlash he claims to be fighting: polarization toward an exclusionary nationalism. Whoever reduces being German (in a typically German vein of moralism) to being National Socialist carries into society precisely the hatred and division for which he points the finger at others.

A political class that either does not understand that it is itself part of the escalation process it laments, or that even drives this process forward for the purposes of social polarization and self-promotion, is a failure. It hasn’t grasped what’s at stake in politics: to safeguard peace within and between nations.

The pattern of escalation as a program of government runs like a leitmotiv through Western societies. The concern of politics is not social integration but the exclusion of one or another group in order to close the ranks of what remains. During the COVID years it was the so-called vaccine refusers who were singled out as supposedly preventing an end to the crisis and its restrictions; in present-day Germany it is—according to Chancellor Merz—all employees as a group who work too little and thus prevent an end to the economic crisis. Scapegoats desperately wanted.

In fact, both examples are about the archaic principle of inflicting at least rhetorical violence on a particular person or group so that society may be saved (made whole).

Finding the Villain

In Germany the secular-religious belief that solving a social crisis requires identifying a guilty perpetrator is especially widespread. As Greece had its budget figures cooked by Goldman Sachs in order to qualify for the Eurozone, it became, during the Euro Crisis, the ideal candidate for the role of the Eurozone’s scapegoat and—with kind regards from Mr. Schäuble and to the applause of the German tabloid press—was forced to undergo a draconian austerity program. Ireland, by contrast, was rehabilitated by having its debts taken onto the ECB’s balance sheet. The death toll caused by the ensuing gigantic economic crisis in Greece has never been systematically accounted for.

The question thus arises how, in a West identical with the Christian Occident (Zionism, too, is a product of the Christian Occident), or indeed in the Germany of the Enlightenment, so many of these irrational derailments can occur. Not to mention the stance of the EU and Germany in the Ukraine war and the wars of the United States and Israel in the Middle East.

To touch only briefly on the Enlightenment issue: whoever believes that the dysfunctional results of Western “enlightened” societies can be explained by saying that these societies or their “autonomous” members are simply not yet “enlightened enough” is formulating a circular religious belief. That the belief in the autonomous individual as a Western religion might in the end be the cause of the misfortunes of Western societies has already been hinted at above.

Somewhat more effort is required to explain why Zionism and Christianity—apparently in contrast to the latter’s status as a religion of the victim (as exemplified by its modern followers, LGBTQ movements and wokism)—are, as the cultural foundations of the West, modern forms of pre-biblical, archaic ideologies and religions, in which violence (as in the United States, Israel, and some states of South America) enjoys the glory of holiness.

Holy Violence

I owe the observation that violence against Palestinians in Israel enjoys the glory of holiness—that it is holy, untouchable, sacrosanct—to an article by Detlev Koch. The sanctity of violence against Palestinians lifts it, in the eyes of its executors and apologists, beyond all worldly criminal sanction.

Whoever reflects on the relationship between holiness and violence may recall that the saints of the Catholic Church—following Jesus—always suffer a violent or agonizing death. The agonizing death of Jesus on the cross in turn stands in the cultural tradition of archaic killing rites and human sacrifices, whose violence Christianity, by unveiling the agony of the crucifixion, “disenchants”, that is, de-sanctifies (while, however, sanctifying the violence as suffered by the victim).

According to the French cultural anthropologist René Girard, all killing rites go back to a primal murder demonstrable in all cultures, in which a group of early humans, having fallen into a state of panic and disintegration, reorders and polarizes itself by projecting the cause of the panic onto one member of the group, whom it collectively massacres, whereupon the panic miraculously subsides. Essential to this process is the sincere collective belief that in the person of the victim—who, according to the myths that recount it, is marked by some physical or social deviation—the cause of the crisis has duly been identified and eliminated. The one killed was guilty and therefore had to (or was permitted to) be killed. That the one killed was guilty or evil, follows from the miraculous effect of his murder. This miraculous effect in turn proves that higher powers were at work. The one killed becomes an idol oscillating between good and evil. Here we encounter the origin of the morality of good and evil as a human cultural achievement, by which the inhibition against killing one’s own kind—surely innate, as elsewhere in the animal kingdom—is overcome for social purposes.

However absurd human sacrifice and sacrificial rites may appear to us today in view of the merely symbolic sacrifice of the Eucharist in church, the primal murder and the killing or sacrificial rites that followed it nonetheless had, with the expulsion of the supposed evil, a social function: the internal purification and pacification of the group’s members. Violence had a healing effect and was therefore, like the victim, holy.

The crucifixion of Jesus as an innocent victim delegitimized or deconstructed the justification of violence in the archaic religions: the victims were no longer embodiments of evil, and violence in its old function was no longer holy. The group’s violence against the victim was therefore—at least “at the level of discourse”—nothing more than violence without justification. That we today perceive violence as a scandal has its roots in Christianity.

That Christianity nevertheless never became a religion of nonviolence is due to its adoption of the concept of holiness and of polarizing morality from the archaic religions. Christianity retains the concept of a morality that removes inhibitions against violence and turns it around: where previously the group was good and the victim evil, it is now the reverse. The victim is holy, no longer from the perspective of the group, but rather from the perspective of the victims themselves. If the victim is good and the opponent evil, then according to this morality violence is permitted, and in defense of the holy it becomes holy once again.

The real innovation of Christianity thus consists in the fact that now the victim, too, uses violence, and that henceforth the pose of the victim legitimizes and sanctifies violence. Everyone thus now wants to be a victim. Christianity may have even opened the door to group-directed violence—Christians as “victims” of Jews.

There can be no doubt that in the consciousness of the West, Israel—both because of the European Holocaust and because of the Western colonial myth of the brave small country surrounded by native villains—corresponds perfectly to the Christian myth of the victim. Israel, like no other country in the world, is therefore—in its own view as in that of the Western public—permitted everything in its “fight” against the Palestinians, completely disregarding the fact that it was Israelis who massacred Palestinians in the first place.

Thus, in particular, the Old Testament rule of proportionate retribution—an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth (and no more)—does not apply to Israel. Disproportionate retribution, though, is nothing but relentless archaic revenge and murder. The Western and Zionist reading of the Old Testament of the Bible is violently archaic and by no means Jewish.

The End of Cultural Hegemony

If Norbert Bolz thinks that the archaic culture of the West, despite its disasters, is a model for the world, then evidently this is because he sees no alternative to the West. The fact that Western archaism, with its idolization of the individual, stood at the cradle of modern science and technology seems to him to guarantee its indispensability.

That China, being culturally ignorant of Western archaic individualism, has nevertheless been able to take a leading role in the Western science and technology it adopted may therefore come as a real surprise to Mr. Bolz. The fact that the volume of Chinese and Asian lending to international trading partners now exceeds that of the IMF and the World Bank combined—so that the world is evidently increasingly following China and not the West—may astonish him further.

It may be granted, though, that technology and international economic development are not his field. As a cultural theorist, though, the idea that the neo-archaic character of Christian culture could be a major obstacle to the West’s continued supremacy should by now have crossed his mind.

Sure enough, the best part of the Christian religion and culture is about nonviolence and the utopia of a violence-free society. The original sin in Christianity may well be identity-driven violence (is there another?) as in the case of Cain and Abel. The modern ex-Christian individual therefore still strives for redemption and excellence—not from sin anymore, but from and within society. It does not want to owe anything to anybody anymore—it abhors debts and taxes.

While indebtedness and dependency in any form are anathema in the West—nobody is supposed to be indebted; the Western individual has got individual rights (the corresponding obligations being of no interest)—a spiderweb of mutual indebtedness between people traditionally rules Chinese society. Western society tends to disintegrate violently; Chinese politics is about (national and international) integration in order to prevent the escalation of violence. What’s more, the Western search for redemption from violence is a quest for personal achievement—sure enough, any day now all men shall be saints and the world will be delivered from the most violent civilization in human history.

The real question, meanwhile, is how these two notions are logically related. Is the West violent despite its reliance on individual excellence, or because of it—that is, because it ignores the social character of violence? Even if Mr. Bolz would rather choose to disagree, there is a good chance the archaic West is losing out to China and Asia when it comes to the most important issue. The West is losing its cultural hegemony. Why, after all, should the world, if it can obtain technology and technological development from China—which cultivates relationships rather than eternal truths—seriously bother with the Western escalation hooligans, who do not even know how to come to terms with peace within their own societies?

The West, dear Mr. Bolz, is a fading star.