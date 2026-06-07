The Balkan Warning Europe Ignored | Prof. Višeslav Simić

Why did Yugoslavia have to die? And what exactly happened in Europe to the Slavs? Why is eastern Europe routinely left out in popular histories of the continent?Dr. Višeslav Simić is a professor from Mexico and former Yugoslav emigré. We speak about how Slavs have been erased from Western history, Yugoslavia as a test case for foreign pressure, and deep Russophobia in Europe and the US. Simić argues that media, academia, and empire use selective history, racism, and divide and conquer politics, while calling for stronger unity and better political action.Links:Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Guest background and exile from Yugoslavia00:08:00 Slavs erased from European history00:18:00 Yugoslavia as a testing ground00:33:59 Racism against Slavs in the West00:44:40 Western superiority and empire00:52:03 Selective reality and media bias00:59:19 Solutions and final thoughts
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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