The Billionth-of-a-Second Attack That Ends All Critical Infrastructure | Prof. Steven Starr

Originally published on 17 Nov 2025.
For the longest time, I thought electromagnetic pulses—those bursts of invisible radiation that can wipe out power grids and shut down entire cities—were just sci-fi fantasy. The kind of thing you’d see in The Matrix or Hollywood disaster movies.But I was wrong. The United States actually has a Task Force on EMPs, and real scientists have been warning about these threats for decades.One of them is here with me today.Professor Steven Starr is the former Director of the University of Missouri’s Clinical Laboratory Science Program, and a Senior Scientist at the Physicians for Social Responsibility.Nuclear power plants continue to be targeted in the Ukraine War. As I said during the interview, I’m still concerned that one of the Russian RBMK Chernobyl-type reactors will come under a missile attack.— Prof. Steven Starr https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...Links:Nuclear Famine: https://nuclearfamine.org/Steven's book on EMP: https://www.amazon.com/Nuclear-High-A...
