The Capitalist END of the West: Iran Destroys US Plans | Dr. Radhika Desai

The illegal attack on Iran—as many illegal wars before—is not a bug but a system feature. One, however, that is doomed to self-destruct its host. It is the inevitable outcome of the rent-seeking and society corrupting logic of the capitalist system the West is built around. The expansionary and often genocidal logic embedded in the core of the US empire drives entire classes within the West toward the ruthless application of force. But in a multipolar world this approach finds its ultimate—and eventually tragic—end.

Today I'm discussing the Iran war with Professor Radhika Desai ( @RadDesai ) from Manitoba University. One of the world's leading Political Geoconomists, Professor Desai explains the system inherent aspects of the war.

Follow Prof. Desai on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RadDesai

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