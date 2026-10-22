The Civilizational DEATH Of The US Empire Is REAL | Drs. A. Moeini & C. Mott

Enjoy the Empire while it lasts, for the outlook does not look good. Join two US analysts in their quest for understanding the trajectory of decline.Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Presentation 7: Dr. Arta Moeini & Dr. Christopher MottArta Moeini and Chris Mott examine the language of civilization in American foreign policy and the possibilities of a changing international order. Moeini argues that Marco Rubio’s rhetoric repackages global primacy, while Mott explores historically rooted political communities through China, India, Iran and other examples. Their discussion considers geography, cultural difference, empire, ideology and coexistence. Audience questions challenge their definitions, examine American history and European militarization, and ask whether civilizational thinking can support peace without reproducing familiar forms of domination.Recorded at the Kyoto Symposium, 15 October 2026.CHAPTERS00:00 Arta Moeini: civilization and American power04:28 Limits of the liberal order08:19 Support Neutrality Studies12:50 Chris Mott: civilizational states20:18 India, history and political identity27:40 Power, geography and coexistence34:19 Audience questions and discussion51:00 Civilization, colonialism and the American republicGUESTSArta Moeini and Christopher Mott — Institute for Peace & Diplomacyhttps://peacediplomacy.org/experts/CONFERENCEhttps://neutralitystudies.com/events/...NEUTRALITY STUDIESNewsletter: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateShop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shop
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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