You can't escape yourself. The force destroying the West sits neither in Moscow nor in Beijing, but at the core of the imperial logic. We have reached late-stage capitalism and the ending is gonna be a gruesome one.Radhika Desai joins Pascal to examine what Marxism can explain about states, imperialism, and geopolitical rivalry. They discuss conflicts between socialist countries, capitalism’s contradictions, and the limits of a transnational ruling class. Desai argues that Western financialization undermines productive investment, contrasting it with China’s banking system and industrial development. The conversation explores Japan, local banks, financial deregulation, and monopoly power, before considering public ownership and whether capitalism can still deliver the material foundations of a peaceful and prosperous society.Radhika's Links:Radhika Desai’s website: https://radhikadesai.comYouTube — Radhika Desai, Geopolitical Economist: / @raddesai Radhika’s Substack: https://radicaldesai.substack.comRadhika’s Patreon: / radhikadesai Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Marxism, realism and the international system06:46 Imperialism and conflicts between socialist states15:32 Capitalism’s contradictions and historical change20:36 Financialization versus productive investment28:27 The transnational ruling class debate39:28 China’s banks and industrial development43:28 Local banks, Japan and financial deregulation48:48 Monopoly capitalism and public ownership
The Collective West Doomed Itself: Capitalism's Inevitable Suicide| Prof. Radhika Desai
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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