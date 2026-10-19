The Collective West Is NOT Finished. How The Empire Fights Its Decline | Nel Bonilla

Europe and North America are clearly on a declining trajectory, but that does not mean that have given up on their designs for World Domination. Something far more dangerous is going on.Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Presentation 4: Nel BonillaNel Bonilla challenges the assumption that Western decline necessarily leads to collapse or a peaceful multipolar order. Drawing on Antonio Gramsci, she examines how weakened legitimacy can coexist with coercion, institutional survival and the obstruction of alternatives. Her account of the bunker state connects austerity, militarization and elite power. The Kyoto Symposium discussion considers European dependence, competing interests and the fragmented forces opposing the existing order, asking what shared political language, organization and institutions might make meaningful systemic change possible.Nel's Links:Worldlines: https://worldlineslett...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introduction and Gramsci’s time of monsters03:20 Authority, consent and coercion08:42 Why the Cold War was an exception15:09 Different crises and the assumption of collapse22:40 Why a new order cannot be born27:50 The bunker state33:08 Q&A: state power and European dependence50:30 Democracy, capital and political organization