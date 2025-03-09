The "Collective West" Is Over. Russia Is Looking Ahead | Dr. Andrey Kortunov

Originally published on Feb 25, 2025.
Today I’m speaking to Dr. Andrey Kortunov, the Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council. Last week, Dr. Kortunov published a short but highly interesting article about what he called “The Grand Bargain”. In the piece, Dr. Kortunov analyses the warming relations between Washington and Moscow and asks if the two Great Powers together will manage to rewrite history. Dr. Kortunov's analysis can be found here: https://russiancouncil.ru/en/andrey-k...