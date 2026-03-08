Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Neutrality Studies
The Conspiracy of the Century | Jim Douglass
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 08, 2026

Four deaths, one goal: Maintaining the Empire of War. The killings of JFK, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and RFK removed the men who wanted to change the nation into a force for peace and restraint. I sit down with author and peace activist Jim Douglass to trace the pattern and the stakes.

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Welcome and four assassinations

00:03:11 Dates scapegoats and blame

00:05:13 CIA Angleton and cover scripts

00:14:05 Deep machinery of US power

00:20:21 Cold War peace and Kennedy diplomacy

00:26:10 Hiroshima to Iran war logic and profit

00:35:43 Racism propaganda and violent ideas

00:45:14 Poor People’s Campaign and courage now

01:00:45 Conclusion

