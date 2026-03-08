The Conspiracy of the Century | Jim Douglass

Four deaths, one goal: Maintaining the Empire of War. The killings of JFK, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., and RFK removed the men who wanted to change the nation into a force for peace and restraint. I sit down with author and peace activist Jim Douglass to trace the pattern and the stakes.
Jim Douglass books at Orbis Books: https://orbisbooks.com/products/martyrs-to-the-unspeakable-vol-2
Jim Douglass writings archive at Ratical: https://www.ratical.org/
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Welcome and four assassinations
00:03:11 Dates scapegoats and blame
00:05:13 CIA Angleton and cover scripts
00:14:05 Deep machinery of US power
00:20:21 Cold War peace and Kennedy diplomacy
00:26:10 Hiroshima to Iran war logic and profit
00:35:43 Racism propaganda and violent ideas
00:45:14 Poor People’s Campaign and courage now
01:00:45 Conclusion