The DEAD END of US Militarism. The World is Waking up | Prof. Richard Falk

Today, I speak with Richard Falk, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University, about the state of international law in 2026, power and reciprocity, the UN order after 1945, unipolar decline, US militarism, neutrality, Gaza and Israel, media framing, and whether law can still restrain great powers in a more unstable world.Links:Richard Falk blog: https://richardfalk.orgTRANSCEND Media Service: https://www.transcend.org/tms/Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:16 International law in 202600:05:24 Law power and reciprocity00:10:28 Unipolarity and instability00:16:38 US militarism and failed wars00:27:35 Rules based order and reform00:39:25 Neutrality and shifting alliances00:47:21 Can US realism still change00:54:57 Israel Palestine media and war law
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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