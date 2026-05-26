Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The DEAD END of US Militarism. The World is Waking up | Prof. Richard Falk
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The DEAD END of US Militarism. The World is Waking up | Prof. Richard Falk

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 26, 2026

Today, I speak with Richard Falk, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University, about the state of international law in 2026, power and reciprocity, the UN order after 1945, unipolar decline, US militarism, neutrality, Gaza and Israel, media framing, and whether law can still restrain great powers in a more unstable world.Links:Richard Falk blog: https://richardfalk.orgTRANSCEND Media Service: https://www.transcend.org/tms/Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction00:00:16 International law in 202600:05:24 Law power and reciprocity00:10:28 Unipolarity and instability00:16:38 US militarism and failed wars00:27:35 Rules based order and reform00:39:25 Neutrality and shifting alliances00:47:21 Can US realism still change00:54:57 Israel Palestine media and war law

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