The Decline Of US Imperialism Is a STRUCTURAL Inevitability | Dr. Warwick Powell
The Decline Of US Imperialism Is a STRUCTURAL Inevitability | Dr. Warwick Powell

Pascal Lottaz
Oct 11, 2025

Originally published on 11 Oct 2025.

Today I’m talking again to Dr. Warwick Powell, an Adjunct Professor at Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane.In this part 2 of the conversation with Warwick Powell, we explore the complexities of US foreign policy. We question whether the US is in retreat or simply adapting its strategy to maintain primacy by pushing risk onto its allies. We discuss how this impacts nations like Japan and South Korea, who are beginning to forge more autonomous paths. Finally, we examine the decline of US soft power and the rise of global plurality, weighing the promise of a more cooperative, multipolar world against the dangers of it fracturing into conflict.

