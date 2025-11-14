The DESTRUCTIVE Alliance of Tech Billionaires and Military Planners | Thomas Karat

Originally published on 13 Nov 2025.
Cognitive Warfare is the new rage of the NATO lonatics who view behind every dissenting opinion in the social media space the long arm of the almighty Vladimir Putin. NATO produces reports, conference and even newsletters dedicated to cognitive warfare, admitting and arguing for its use not only against foreign populations, but against the domestic audience as well. Here to once again discuss propaganda and this new understanding of the mind as a battle ground is Thomas Karat, the host of the YouTube show SaltCube Analytics.
Links:Original NATO cognitive warfare document: https://innovationhub-act.org/wp-cont...Thomas' YT channel: / @saltcubeanalytics Thomas' Substack: https://karat.substack.com/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...