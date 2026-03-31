The Empire in Self-Destruction: Inevitable Collapse | Fabian Scheidler

The old Western order looks more brittle, more violent, and more desperate than at any point in recent memory. In this conversation, I speak with German author and playwright Fabian Scheidler about his book "The End of the Megamachine" and the deeper system of militarism, capital, media power, and linear force that he argues is driving ecological collapse, war, and political decay. Fabian lays out his view of a declining American empire, Europe’s turn toward militarization, and the way welfare, rights, and diplomacy are being pushed aside in favor of permanent conflict. The discussion also moves through Gaza, Iran, Ukraine, China, and the Gulf states, with a strong focus on the risks that come with a fading hegemon that still has huge power to destroy. In the end, the key point is stark: a failing system can become far more dangerous as it loses control.

Links:

Fabian Scheidler website: https://fabianscheidler.com

The End of the Megamachine: https://www.megamachine.org

Fabian Scheidler on Substack: https://fabianscheidler.substack.com

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction and book thesis

00:05:07 The mega machine framework

00:08:06 End of Western hegemony

00:10:49 China and the global shift

00:15:14 Europe Iran and double standards

00:25:53 Colonial extraction and backlash

00:37:46 Nuclear danger and Gulf realignment

00:44:23 Limits of the US war machine

00:48:23 Europe on the warfare path