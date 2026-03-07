Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SDButlerRedux's avatar
SDButlerRedux
9h

Perhaps correctly spelling S O W I N G might lead me to invest time reading this article@

Reply
Share
16 replies
stephen crane's avatar
stephen crane
8h

Best short analysis I’ve seen. Spot on. Yes USA military power is waning but so too is the City of London financial oligarchy which ultimately controls everything. And City of London is a city state not a part of the UK that started life in 1067 with its first royal charter from William of Normandy “the conqueror” in grateful thanks to the small hatted gentleman of Rouen who financed his bloody war.

Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture