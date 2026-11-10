Félix Marquardt joins Pascal to discuss France’s student protests, Emmanuel Macron’s legitimacy crisis and the political choices facing young voters. They examine Mélenchon, Le Pen, media ownership and Europe’s relationship with NATO and Washington. Marquardt argues that anger over failing public services connects with wider opposition to colonial legacies and Western policy toward Gaza. The conversation explores generational responsibility, capitalism, competing accounts of history and why established narratives increasingly fail, before introducing the Black Elephant Experience’s independent media project.Félix's Links:The Black Elephant Experience on YouTube: / @blackelephantexp Black Elephant crowdfunding: https://en.tipeee.com/black-elephant/Substack: https://felixmarquardt1.substack.comX / Twitter: https://x.com/FeleaksNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Félix Marquardt and the Black Elephant Experience01:16 France’s student revolt and Macron’s legitimacy crisis13:09 Mélenchon, Le Pen and the political establishment23:34 Young people and the failure of the grown-ups30:13 When official narratives stop working32:42 Capitalism, colonialism and Western credibility36:14 Who controls history and the world’s narratives55:05 Supporting independent media and Black Elephant
The End of Western Narrative Control | Félix Marquardt
Félix Marquardt joins Pascal to discuss France’s student protests, Emmanuel Macron’s legitimacy crisis and the political choices facing young voters. They examine Mélenchon, Le Pen, media ownership and Europe’s relationship with NATO and Washington. Marquardt argues that anger over failing public services connects with wider opposition to colonial legacies and Western policy toward Gaza. The conversation explores generational responsibility, capitalism, competing accounts of history and why established narratives increasingly fail, before introducing the Black Elephant Experience’s independent media project.Félix's Links:The Black Elephant Experience on YouTube: / @blackelephantexp Black Elephant crowdfunding: https://en.tipeee.com/black-elephant/Substack: https://felixmarquardt1.substack.comX / Twitter: https://x.com/FeleaksNeutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Félix Marquardt and the Black Elephant Experience01:16 France’s student revolt and Macron’s legitimacy crisis13:09 Mélenchon, Le Pen and the political establishment23:34 Young people and the failure of the grown-ups30:13 When official narratives stop working32:42 Capitalism, colonialism and Western credibility36:14 Who controls history and the world’s narratives55:05 Supporting independent media and Black Elephant