Why has Europe abandoned its own interests to become a pawn in a larger geopolitical game? Has its talk of "strategic autonomy" become a hollow slogan, covering a dangerous dependency? And how has a childish "good vs. evil" narrative replaced pragmatic statecraft, pushing the continent towards a crisis it is ill-equipped to handle?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking to Dr. Caroline Galactéros. Dr. Galactéros is a former french reservist Colonel and geostrategist who taught strategy and ethics at the “Écoel de Guerre” in Paris, and she is currently running her own YouTube Channel in french called “Paix et Guerre” - “Peace and War”.We explore the deep political paralysis gripping France and how it drives President Macron's foreign policy. We also break down Europe's historical shift from a potential bridge-builder to a compliant follower of confrontational policies, the cynical failure of the Minsk Accords, and the vast disconnect between the continent's self-deceiving elites and a public hungry for truth.
