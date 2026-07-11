The FATAL Two-Front Mistake—The USA Just Fell For The TRAP | Pietro A. Shakarian

When things are going really bad in war, then what's the solution? Exactly. Start another on. It worked great for Third-Reich Germany, it worked great for Imperial Japan. So why would it not work for MAGA America? What could go wrong. The signs of hegemonic overreach and imperial desperation are now undeniable. The only question is how long until the ultimate collapse of the 21st century's empire of evil? And will it go quietly, or does it want to drag the world with it?Dr. Pietro Shakarian joins Pascal to discuss Iran’s war fallout, Khamenei’s funeral, Hormuz, and the limits of U.S. power. They also cover Armenia’s disputed election, the Trump corridor, EU policy, Turkey, Israel, Russia’s war strategy in Ukraine, NATO risks, Finland’s loss of neutrality, and why Washington may need deep reform at home.Links: American Committee for US-Russia Accord: https://usrussiaaccord.orgThe Realist Review: https://therealistreview.substack.comAnastas Mikoyan: An Armenian Reformer in Khrushchev’s Kremlin: https://iupress.org/9780253073556/ana...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction and Iran’s position00:03:40 Qatar, the Gulf, and multipolarity00:09:03 FIFA, rules, and international law00:14:30 The Iran deal and Hormuz00:18:27 Armenia’s disputed election00:23:56 Pashinyan, the corridor, and EU support00:29:33 Turkey, Israel, and the Caucasus00:35:02 Russia’s strategy in Ukraine00:40:19 Europe, NATO, and escalation risks00:46:44 Finland, neutrality, and war lessons00:52:51 Trump, Russia, and U.S. decline00:58:17 Putin, Iran, and nuclear danger01:04:52 Ukraine’s front line and closing remarks