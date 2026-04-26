Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Gaza Genocide is Changing America | Norman Finkelstein
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-1:09:34

The Gaza Genocide is Changing America | Norman Finkelstein

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Apr 26, 2026

Pascal Lottaz and Felix Marquardt speak with scholar Norman Finkelstein about Gaza after two years of war, Israeli goals, genocide claims, Tucker Carlson and the right, Zionism and Jewish identity, the New York Times, the fading use of Holocaust framing, the UN’s loss of legitimacy, and Finkelstein’s upcoming book Gaza’s Gravediggers, including his critique of the October 7 rape narrative.

Links:

Felix's Channel: https://youtube.com/@theblackelephantexperience

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Donation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donate

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:27 Gaza after two years of war

00:09:08 Tucker Carlson and the right

00:20:15 Zionism Judaism and Jewish identity

00:32:13 Jewish elites and the New York Times

00:47:18 Conspiracies and the Kennedy debate

00:53:53 UN legitimacy and Iran

01:01:15 Gaza's Gravediggers and October 7 claims

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