The Gaza Genocide is Changing America | Norman Finkelstein

Pascal Lottaz and Felix Marquardt speak with scholar Norman Finkelstein about Gaza after two years of war, Israeli goals, genocide claims, Tucker Carlson and the right, Zionism and Jewish identity, the New York Times, the fading use of Holocaust framing, the UN’s loss of legitimacy, and Finkelstein’s upcoming book Gaza’s Gravediggers, including his critique of the October 7 rape narrative.
Links:
Felix's Channel: https://youtube.com/@theblackelephantexperience
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:27 Gaza after two years of war
00:09:08 Tucker Carlson and the right
00:20:15 Zionism Judaism and Jewish identity
00:32:13 Jewish elites and the New York Times
00:47:18 Conspiracies and the Kennedy debate
00:53:53 UN legitimacy and Iran
01:01:15 Gaza's Gravediggers and October 7 claims