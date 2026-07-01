The Geopolitics Behind FIFA | Dr. Rolando Dromundo

Dr. Rolando Dromundo, political analyst, journalist, and author, discusses the politics behind the FIFA World Cup, FIFA’s power, double standards on sanctions, host-country pressure, public spending, sportswashing, and national identity. The talk also covers Russia, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the role of states, and whether a changing world order could force reform in global sports.Links:[BOOK] State-Building in the Middle of a Geopolitical Struggle: The Cases of Ukraine, Moldova, and Pridnestrovia: https://www.amazon.com/State-Building...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction00:00:51 Politics behind the World Cup00:04:31 FIFA, host countries, and public money00:11:49 Russia, Israel, and double standards00:16:54 FIFA as a private power structure00:26:53 Can FIFA be reformed?00:33:07 Could countries leave FIFA?00:39:44 Football, identity, and nations00:47:00 Multipolarity and future World Cups00:51:18 Final thoughts on FIFA power
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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