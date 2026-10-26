The Great Betrayal: How the Democrats became the Party of War | James Carden

James Carden discusses The Great Betrayal and his account of how interventionists displaced the Democratic Party’s tradition of restraint. He traces competing foreign policy schools from Roosevelt and Truman through Kennedy, Carter and Clinton, emphasizing personnel, donors, think tanks and media. The conversation examines Russiagate, progressive attitudes toward Russia, American exceptionalism and Carden’s concept of a pluralism gap. Carden also questions whether either major party can accommodate a multipolar world, arguing that advocates of restraint remain politically outnumbered in Washington.James's Links:The Realist Review: https://therealistreview.substack.com/The Great Betrayal: https://orbooks.com/catalog/the-great...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 The Great Betrayal: two Democratic traditions04:04 The neoconservative connection06:13 Carter and the triumph of the hawks12:20 Who controls foreign policy19:03 Culture wars and American exceptionalism27:21 Russia, Russiagate and the limits of dissent42:25 The pluralism gap and a multipolar world48:08 Why Republican restrainers remain outnumbered
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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