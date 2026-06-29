Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Greatest Depression EVER Has Already Started | Gerald Celente
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The Greatest Depression EVER Has Already Started | Gerald Celente

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jun 29, 2026

Gerald Celente, American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal, discusses market manipulation, the Iran war, U.S. decline, deindustrialization, Gen Z anger, the AI bubble, dollar weakness, and the risk of wider war. He argues that America needs peace, antitrust laws, trades, culture, and a new renaissance to avoid deeper crisis.Links: Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.comOccupy Peace: https://occupypeace.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction and market reaction00:00:55 Market manipulation and U.S. decline00:06:13 Deindustrialization and war economy00:12:55 Gen Z anger and social breakdown00:17:41 AI bubble, bailouts, and dollar crisis00:21:20 Iran war and U.S. military limits00:26:53 What can be done now00:34:08 America needs a renaissance00:37:10 Ukraine, Russia, and World War III fears00:42:51 Why peace lacks power and funding

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