The Greatest Depression EVER Has Already Started | Gerald Celente

Gerald Celente, American trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal, discusses market manipulation, the Iran war, U.S. decline, deindustrialization, Gen Z anger, the AI bubble, dollar weakness, and the risk of wider war. He argues that America needs peace, antitrust laws, trades, culture, and a new renaissance to avoid deeper crisis.Links: Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.comOccupy Peace: https://occupypeace.comNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps: 00:00:00 Introduction and market reaction00:00:55 Market manipulation and U.S. decline00:06:13 Deindustrialization and war economy00:12:55 Gen Z anger and social breakdown00:17:41 AI bubble, bailouts, and dollar crisis00:21:20 Iran war and U.S. military limits00:26:53 What can be done now00:34:08 America needs a renaissance00:37:10 Ukraine, Russia, and World War III fears00:42:51 Why peace lacks power and funding
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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