Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Greatest SECRET of the Holocaust REVEALED | Stephen Kapos
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The Greatest SECRET of the Holocaust REVEALED | Stephen Kapos

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
May 03, 2026

Steven Kapos, a Jewish Holocaust survivor and pro-Palestine activist, shares childhood memories of bombing, hiding, rescue homes in Budapest, and his father’s survival through the Kastner deal. The conversation then turns to Zionism, racism, Israel and Palestine, Gaza through Holocaust memory, European support for the war, and the moral duty to resist mass violence.

Links:

Double Down News YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@DoubleDownNews

Owen Jones YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@OwenJonesTalks

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

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Timestamps:

00:00:00 Introduction

00:00:36 Childhood in wartime Budapest

00:03:14 Hungary, Nazis, and deportations

00:17:36 Secret rescue homes

00:32:44 Father and the Kastner deal

00:40:59 Gaza through Holocaust memory

00:43:29 Zionism and racism

00:58:35 Diverging lessons after survival

01:05:11 Palestine protests and hope

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