The Greatest SECRET of the Holocaust REVEALED | Stephen Kapos

Steven Kapos, a Jewish Holocaust survivor and pro-Palestine activist, shares childhood memories of bombing, hiding, rescue homes in Budapest, and his father’s survival through the Kastner deal. The conversation then turns to Zionism, racism, Israel and Palestine, Gaza through Holocaust memory, European support for the war, and the moral duty to resist mass violence.
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Timestamps:
00:00:00 Introduction
00:00:36 Childhood in wartime Budapest
00:03:14 Hungary, Nazis, and deportations
00:17:36 Secret rescue homes
00:32:44 Father and the Kastner deal
00:40:59 Gaza through Holocaust memory
00:43:29 Zionism and racism
00:58:35 Diverging lessons after survival
01:05:11 Palestine protests and hope