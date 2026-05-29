Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
5h

This is a sound analysis. Thank you, Pascal.

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I Rose's avatar
I Rose
4h

Too bad the ‘Globalist’ vocabulary has captured ‘ours’…

What if ‘we’ let go of the word “resilience” & all “re” “de” words for now — what does de-centralization mean in terms of a new vision for human interaction with all life? “Reciprocity” described in terms of “eye for an eye,” really???!

The ‘Master language will not dismantle the Masters’ “build back better” world! (Chapeau to Audre Lorde)

The future calls for ‘our’ human (!) ingenuity instead of re-petitions…

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