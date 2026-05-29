[Erratum: In my last post “Peace With Iran” by Prof. Yakov Rabkin, I accidentally published an older, un-corrected version which contained errors. It is now corrected and available here: Peace With Iran.]

By Pascal Lottaz (originally published in German in Die Weltwoche)

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel attacked Iran—without a UN Security Council resolution or any domestic legal basis, but with plenty of confidence that the “regime” would be history within a few days. And indeed, within just a few hours, not only were 160 girls at Minab Primary School dead—wiped out by an Israeli-American double tap strike—but the head of state, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was murdered in his home, together with part of his family. Mission accomplished, one might think.

Were it not for the problem that the “Islamic Republic of Iran” appears to be somewhat more than just the “Mullah regime” of two or three fanatics draped in black. Even after three months, Iran’s political system has not collapsed. In keeping with the motto “the Ayatollah is dead, long live the Ayatollah,” the Iranians swiftly declared the son of the assassinated Supreme Leader — Mojtaba Khamenei — as the next Supreme Leader, while in Tehran and other cities mass demonstrations took place against the US intervention.

In the weeks that followed, the US-Israeli assault coalition killed many more of Iran’s leaders, from military commanders to Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and yet the state itself did not collapse.

Why? And what does this mean for the politics of West Asia?

Resilience, Decentralization, and Reciprocity

As terrible as wars are, they usually also reveal certain realities that were not clear before. In Iran’s case, we’ve now learned about the level of preparation that the country’s civilian, religious, and military leadership had undertaken for precisely this case: a war of aggression. Previously, not even China had much confidence in Tehran’s abilities. Beijing did not veto UN Security Council Resolution 2817, of March 11, which held Iran responsible for “attacks on its neighbors.” Beijing did not want to expose itself against the Gulf states on the side of the likely loser.

But things turned out very differently.

Since the end of the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, Tehran has been working on defensive strategies for a major Western war, learning a great deal from the US-Israeli wars in the region—from Syria to Iraq, Libya, Palestine, and Lebanon. In the process, it developed a strategy based on at least three pillars.

Resilience

First: since it was clear from the outset that Iran lacked the capability to repel an attack from the air and sea, Tehran built its defence around the capacity to absorb strikes. On one hand, weapons systems were not merely stored underground but also manufactured underground. Beneath kilometres of granite, the Iranians secured entire production facilities so thoroughly that not even a nuclear strike could destroy them. The Americans responded by attempting to demolish the entrances, but, as even the New York Times recently reported, the Iranians needed only a few weeks to restore most of what had been damaged.

On the other hand, the Islamic Republic applied this same capacity for absorption to its political system. Every function within the state was organised so that it could immediately be filled by new personnel, from the Ayatollah down to the foot soldier. Khamenei (the father) was not at home because he was careless, but because — as the Iranians repeatedly emphasised — he had no fear of death. The possibility of his assassination had been factored in, and it only resulted in the ailing 87-year-old becoming a martyr at a stroke, which rallied a significant portion of the population behind the state leadership.

From President Pezeshkian to Foreign Minister Araghchi to the later-assassinated Larijani, these figures continued to appear in public during the bombing of Tehran, joining protests in the streets. The message to Washington and Tel Aviv was unambiguous: “you know where we are, you can kill us too, and it will not help you — we will carry on.” In this way, the entire vision of a swift “regime change” was not merely removed from the table, but inverted into its opposite. For how does one defeat an enemy who not only does not fear death, but survives every decapitation?

Decentralization

Second: the Islamic Republic strategically distributed its defensive apparatus across the entire country — a territory larger than Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain combined — and simultaneously decentralised its chain of command. The Iranians call this tactic “Mosaic Defense,” in which, rather than a single national command centre, they created 31 military prefectures operating autonomously, guided not by a single general but by a thoroughly understood and rehearsed defensive doctrine. The aim was to make clear to the enemy that even a nuclear strike would not destroy Iran’s second-strike capability. The surviving military units would retain both the capacity and the operational ability to retaliate even under extreme scenarios. And this brings us to the final pillar.

Reciprocity

Third: Iran operates militarily according to the principle of retaliation — an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth — but not through first strikes; rather through proportionate counter-strikes when attacked. Not once in recent years has Iran fired first. It has always waited until another Israeli or US strike occurred, as for example in 2024, when the Israelis attacked the Iranian consulate in Damascus, or last year, when the US and Israel bombed Iran in the twelve-day war. Afterwards, the Iranians fired back, targeting objectives of equivalent scale.

The same applied now. The US spent months massing troops and warships near Iran and debated an attack quite openly, yet Iran waited and allowed itself to be struck first. During the barrage of bombs and missiles, the Iranians focused on destroying American military installations throughout the Gulf region, driving the US Navy from the coast, closing the Strait of Hormuz to enemy shipping, and inflicting a commensurate level of damage on Israel through retaliatory strikes.

How successful the latter objective was remains unclear due to Israeli censorship measures. What is certain, however, is that the supposed invulnerability of Israel, thanks to its multi-layered missile defence, is a myth of the past. Israel is exposed to Iranian rockets and drones just as Iran is exposed to Israeli-American weapons. Both sides are capable of inflicting enormous damage on one another if they choose to do so. Reciprocity — as you treat me, so I treat you — is operative at all times.

Ultimately, neither the Israelis nor the Americans dared to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities at Bushehr, nor to bombard Iran with nuclear weapons. Tehran’s warning was explicit: if you do so, we will strike Israel’s nuclear reactor at Dimona and destroy the desalination plants that provide 80 percent of Israel’s drinking water. Fortunately, neither side went that far.

The strategy of reciprocity proved effective because it built upon a cumulative learning process. Both the Americans and the Israelis were compelled to recognise that while they could bomb Iran, they were not themselves immune to retaliation, and that Iran fires only when fired upon. In conclusion, the Iranians thereby restored the military balance, depriving the enemy not of the ability to wage war, but of the will to do so.

A New Order in West Asia

Whether and when a peace settlement will be reached remains unclear at present. Nor is it certain whether the US and Israel will honour any agreement with Iran over the long term. If the JCPOA accord, which Trump repudiated during his first term, offers any indication, the prospects for a durable diplomatic solution are rather slim when it rests on paper alone.

On the other hand, the war has fundamentally reshuffled the cards in West Asia. Above all, the painful experience of the Gulf states — that the Americans are not only incapable of protecting them, but that Washington is willing to sacrifice the security interests of the monarchies for its own (and Israel’s) interest in war — is reshaping regional politics before our very eyes. Qatar and Saudi Arabia have already twice told the Americans not to launch further attacks on Iran from their territories. The learning effect has taken hold there as well, producing a de facto military neutrality in the Gulf region. Even if the monarchies will certainly not sever all ties with the Americans, there is a strong likelihood that they will organise their security arrangements differently in order to avoid once again serving as an American-Israeli missile shield.