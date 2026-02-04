Pascal’s Substack

Michael Peck
18h

Recently I showed the 1984 BBC dramatised documentary Threads to a 22 year old German - he was horrified, having no idea whatsoever of what a nuclear exchange would lead to.

I still think Threads is the best movie about nuclear war. It focuses on the lives of ordinary people - a young couple contemplating marriage, and a middle aged local official who has volunteered to manage civil services in the event of war. The news on TV and radio is, as it is for most people, background noise.

Extremely well researched, made on a shoestring budget. Very powerful.

Full movie

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=IUmUz8ol9Ow

Bombing scene

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MrHoMSRZOS4&pp=ygULVGhyZWFkcyBiYmM%3D

Isaac Seigel
19h

I used to hope that nuclear war would be avoided, that new treaties would ban these insane horrible weapons, and that everyone in the world would live the full length of their days.

Now my thoughts are refocused to hoping that WHEN the disaster strikes, that everyone will be spared pain

