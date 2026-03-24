The Lies of the West Come to Haunt Europe | Prof. Manuel J. Ramos

The political West has killed countless millions over the decades, yet pretends to be a force for good. What will happen once it's forced to face its own inhumanity? Today, I discuss the many narrative interpretations of our common global reality with Prof. Manuel Ramos.
Manuel's Article on Bucha: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.com/p/the-bucha-affair-marchapril-2022
Manuel on Substack: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.com
Pascal on Subsack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com
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