Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Lies of the West Come to Haunt Europe | Prof. Manuel J. Ramos
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The Lies of the West Come to Haunt Europe | Prof. Manuel J. Ramos

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Mar 24, 2026

The political West has killed countless millions over the decades, yet pretends to be a force for good. What will happen once it's forced to face its own inhumanity? Today, I discuss the many narrative interpretations of our common global reality with Prof. Manuel Ramos.

Manuel's Article on Bucha: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.com/p/the-bucha-affair-marchapril-2022

Manuel on Substack: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.com

Pascal on Subsack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

Shop & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

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