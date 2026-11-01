Russia as an "enemy of civilization" is one of Europe's oldest and most successful fabricated war-narratives ever. From the aristocracy of old to the modern Epstein class, the big bad enemy in the east has been essential to some quarters of the Atlantic elites.Dr. Manuel Ramos joins Pascal to trace the historical construction of Russophobia, focusing on the forged Testament of Peter the Great. Ramos argues that its image of permanent Russian expansion survived exposure and shaped European political language, imperial rivalry and contemporary threat perceptions. They discuss Napoleon, Britain’s Great Game, racial stereotypes, Russian responses, cultural admiration and Europe’s economic troubles. The conversation asks how inherited enemy images obstruct diplomacy and whether Europe can rebuild a more balanced relationship with Russia.Manuel's Links:Substack: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.comRussophobia Forged — Part 1: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.com/...Russophobia Forged — Part 2: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.com/...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 The historical construction of Russophobia03:09 The forged Testament of Peter the Great09:51 The myth of permanent Russian expansion17:56 Imperial rivalry and Britain’s Great Game27:02 Russia’s European identity and the common European home33:24 Enemy stereotypes and Russian responses45:10 Russophobia, social crisis and Europe’s economy52:31 Can Europe rebuild its relationship with Russia?
The Manufactured Enemy: How Anti-Russian Myths Survived for Centuries | Dr. Manuel Ramos
Russia as an "enemy of civilization" is one of Europe's oldest and most successful fabricated war-narratives ever. From the aristocracy of old to the modern Epstein class, the big bad enemy in the east has been essential to some quarters of the Atlantic elites.Dr. Manuel Ramos joins Pascal to trace the historical construction of Russophobia, focusing on the forged Testament of Peter the Great. Ramos argues that its image of permanent Russian expansion survived exposure and shaped European political language, imperial rivalry and contemporary threat perceptions. They discuss Napoleon, Britain’s Great Game, racial stereotypes, Russian responses, cultural admiration and Europe’s economic troubles. The conversation asks how inherited enemy images obstruct diplomacy and whether Europe can rebuild a more balanced relationship with Russia.Manuel's Links:Substack: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.comRussophobia Forged — Part 1: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.com/...Russophobia Forged — Part 2: https://manueljoaoramos.substack.com/...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 The historical construction of Russophobia03:09 The forged Testament of Peter the Great09:51 The myth of permanent Russian expansion17:56 Imperial rivalry and Britain’s Great Game27:02 Russia’s European identity and the common European home33:24 Enemy stereotypes and Russian responses45:10 Russophobia, social crisis and Europe’s economy52:31 Can Europe rebuild its relationship with Russia?