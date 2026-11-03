Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

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Luis Aldamiz's avatar
Luis Aldamiz
8h

Don't you see a hierarchy among "multipolar" poles? Don't you observe that powers like Russia or Iran are geoeconomically (and to some extent politically) subordinated to China? Or of course the sometimes "multiporally" celebrated Erdogan's Turkey to the USA, etc.? I don't see a real multipolarity, rather bipolarity.

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
8h

I too think Mr. Freeman's term is technically superior to the one that quickly gained prominence. It's an instance where events happened so quickly the experts didn't have a name for it yet, and the more colloquial term became popular.

The important thing is that everyone understands what multipolar is referring to in this context. And other than in academia, it's hard to see the term requiring a really precise formulation, such as one would need for a treaty or convention.

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