Brave new multipolar world.

Few terms have traveled as fast in recent years as “multipolarity.” What was, until the early 2020s, a forecast debated among academics and a fixture of Russian and Chinese diplomatic communiqués has become the default shorthand for the condition of world politics in capitals across the Global South and, increasingly, in the West as well. I want to argue in this essay that “multipolarity” will stick not because it is the most precise term to describe the current global (dis)order, but because it helps us to put the recent past into a useful perspective, too. To do so, I’ll quickly contrast “multipolarity” with another proposal, enunciated by one of my favorite geopolitical thinkers, Chas Freeman.

Freeman’s objection

The most thoughtful version of the alternative comes from Ambassador Chas W. Freeman, Jr., whose judgment on matters of world order I hold in very high regard. In remarks delivered in July 2024, Freeman granted that a new order is coming into being and that many call it multipolar, but insisted that it is better described as “multi-nodal” (Freeman 2024). His reasoning has to do with the metaphor itself. A pole is the end of a line between two points; it is where something terminates and where forces gather. The emerging order, in his view, is not a line, nor a bundle of lines, but a three-dimensional network. Its constituent parts are nodes: junctions at which connections of varying size and intensity originate, end, and cross one another. Some nodes are very large, such as China, India, or the United States; others are regional or sectoral; but all of them are hubs in a web rather than endpoints of an axis. From each hub, nerves run to the next, and from there onward to smaller hubs still, bundling trade, finance, technological standards, and security arrangements along the way.

I find this image compelling, and nothing that follows is meant as a refutation of it. Freeman is describing a real feature of the present system. Agency has diffused; alignments have become issue-specific and overlapping; the same state can be a security partner of Washington, a trading partner of Beijing, and an energy partner of Moscow without experiencing this as a contradiction. “Multinodality” captures that texture better than “multipolarity” does. If the only task of a period label were to render the morphology of the moment as faithfully as possible, Freeman would have the stronger case.

But that is not the only task, and I have come to think it is not even the most important one. A term that names an epoch has to do something beyond describing the present. It has to reorganize the past. This dawned on me only relatively recently, and the more I have turned it over, the more it seems to me the decisive consideration.

How eras get their names

We experience world politics only ever from inside the present, and the present is notoriously opaque. Contemporaries rarely know what they are in. What usually happens is that some later event supplies the vantage point from which the recent past suddenly acquires a shape, and the name that arrives with that event is then applied backward.

The clearest illustration is one we all learned in school without noticing its logic. The conflict of 1914 to 1918 was known to those who fought it as the Great War. It deserved the name. Because of the colonial empires, it was fought across the entire globe and drew in more states than any war before it. Then came what everyone called, with a certain confidence, the post-war period. The confidence was misplaced. Another war of the same scale followed, and because it was the second of its kind, it was naturally called the Second World War. That label did something quietly radical. It recast the Great War as the First World War, a designation that a few writers had used since 1920 but that gained general currency only once there was a second (Repington 1920). The two wars thereby became a sequence, and the “post-war” years between them became an interwar period: no longer an aftermath, but an interval.

The pattern repeated itself almost immediately. The confrontation that set in after 1945 received a name of its own, the Cold War, and that name too worked in both directions. It described the new condition, a structural conflict that stopped short of direct shooting between the principal Great Powers, and it tied that condition to what had preceded it. The twentieth century became legible as a succession of wars: the First, the Second, and then the Cold. Each new label did not only add an entry to the list; it told us what kind of list we were keeping.

The “post-Cold War” was not meant to last

And then, after 1989 to 1991, the pattern broke. The period that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union acquired no name of its own. It was simply the post-Cold War era, and it stayed that way for three decades. Even while we were living through it, I found this designation unsatisfying and suspected it would not last, simply because anything “post-” is necessarily “ante-” something else. The question was therefore never whether the post-Cold War would be renamed, but what the new name would be, and what it would do to our understanding of the three decades in question.

That is where multipolarity earns its keep. The term does not only describe the present but it recast the previous one. Within the community of scholars and commentators who follow these matters, hardly anyone now speaks of the post-Cold War era anymore. The thirty years between 1991 and 2022 have now largely become the “unipolar moment”.

To be fair, the phrase itself is older. Charles Krauthammer coined it in 1990, in Foreign Affairs, as a description of a passing instant he expected to end within a few decades (Krauthammer 1990/91). But that is precisely the point. For thirty years “unipolar moment” was a forecast or a provocation. Only once “multipolarity” had named the successor condition did “unipolarity” become the settled name for the predecessor. The relabeling ran backward, exactly as “First World War” had.

Nor did it stop there. The Cold War itself is now increasingly discussed as a case of bipolarity, that is, as one configuration of the same variable whose present value we call multipolar. This too is not a new idea; Kenneth Waltz built his structural theory on it in 1979 (Waltz 1979). But what used to be a theoretical construct belonging to one school of International Relations has become ordinary vocabulary, and it has done so because “multipolarity” put polarity itself at the center of how we periodize.

What the term delivers

Consider what this amounts to. The adoption of a single word has handed us two further tools, “unipolarity” and “bipolarity,” and with them a way of reading the last eighty years as a sequence of polar configurations: bipolar from 1945 to 1991, unipolar from 1991 to roughly 2022, and multipolar since. One may quarrel with the dates, and one should. The Soviet Union was gone at the end of 1991, but Russia’s Special Military Operation against Ukraine in February 2022 is only one candidate for the end of unipolarity; others would point to the financial crisis of 2008, to the Russian intervention in Syria in 2015, or to the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Such debates are themselves a sign of a productive concept, because they are arguments about where to draw a line within a framework that everyone shares.

This is the service “multipolarity” performs that “multinodality” cannot. A network has no obvious predecessors. It can be more or less dense and more or less centralized, but it does not come in a small number of types that map onto the eras we already recognize. One could, with some effort, describe the Cold War as a bi-nodal network and the 1990s as a mono-nodal one, but the exercise feels forced, and it adds nothing that bipolarity and unipolarity do not already say. Polarity, by contrast, is a variable with few possible values, and it so happens that the twentieth and early twenty-first centuries have run through all of them in order. The term fits the past as well as it fits the present, and that is why I expect it to stick.

A concession and a caveat

None of this is to claim that multipolarity is a complete description. Freeman is right that the poles, if we insist on calling them that, are not endpoints but junctions, and that much of what matters in the present system happens along the connections between hubs rather than at the hubs themselves. Polarity says nothing about the texture of those connections; it counts the centers of gravity and stops. Anyone who wants to understand how a middle power navigates between Washington, Beijing, and its regional neighbors will learn more from the network image than from the polar one. The two vocabularies are therefore not rivals so much as instruments of different resolution. Multinodality describes the structure of the present at close range. Multipolarity places the present in a sequence.

Nor should one mistake periodization for explanation. That the last eighty years can be read as bipolar, unipolar, and multipolar in turn does not tell us why the transitions happened or whether the current configuration will last. It is a map, not a theory. But maps matter, and they matter especially to those of us who study neutrality, because the opportunity structures available to third parties differ fundamentally across polar configurations. Neutrality under bipolarity meant, above all, nonalignment between two blocs; under unipolarity it nearly vanished as a meaningful option; under multipolarity it is returning in forms we are only beginning to understand. A vocabulary that lets us name those three environments as variants of one underlying condition is not an unuseful tool.

That, in the end, is why I think “multipolarity” deserves the currency it is gaining. It is not the most precise word for what the world looks like today. It is the word that makes today intelligible as part of a story, and it has already rewritten two earlier chapters of that story without most of us noticing. Names for epochs are judged less by their accuracy than by what they allow us to see. By that standard, multipolarity has already done quite a good job.

References

Freeman, Chas W., Jr. “Surviving the World Order to Come.” Remarks to Chinese attendees at the Cambridge Executive Leadership Program, by video, 10 July 2024. chasfreeman.net.

Krauthammer, Charles. “The Unipolar Moment.” Foreign Affairs 70, no. 1 (1990/91): 23–33.

Repington, Charles à Court. The First World War, 1914–1918. 2 vols. London: Constable, 1920.

Waltz, Kenneth N. Theory of International Politics. Reading, MA: Addison-Wesley, 1979.