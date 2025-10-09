The Mysterious DEATHS Of Europe's Russia Friends | Dirk Pohlmann

Originally published on 8 Oct 2025.
Today I'm talking to Dirk Pohlmann, a German author and documentary filmmaker. Mr. Pohlmann is working on a book about political assassinations in Europe and America, including those of JFK, Olof Palme, Enrico Mattei, Dag Hammarskjöld, and the German banker Alfred Herrhausen. That’s what we’ll be talking about today—so, dear Dirk, welcome.Filmografie of Dirk Pholmann: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0688383/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
