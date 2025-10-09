Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Mysterious DEATHS Of Europe's Russia Friends | Dirk Pohlmann
0:00
-43:41

The Mysterious DEATHS Of Europe's Russia Friends | Dirk Pohlmann

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Oct 09, 2025

Originally published on 8 Oct 2025.

Today I'm talking to Dirk Pohlmann, a German author and documentary filmmaker. Mr. Pohlmann is working on a book about political assassinations in Europe and America, including those of JFK, Olof Palme, Enrico Mattei, Dag Hammarskjöld, and the German banker Alfred Herrhausen. That’s what we’ll be talking about today—so, dear Dirk, welcome.Filmografie of Dirk Pholmann: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0688383/Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Our shop: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Pascal Lottaz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture