The NATO Effect: Erasing Anti-War Voices in Finland | Armando Mema

Originally published on 24 Nov 2025.
Do you remember the Former European Parliament candidate who hackled Ursula van der Leyen and was arrested for it? His case is still not through in the courts, but now, Finland’s largest newspaper is smearing Armando as a Russian stooge and part of the Kremlin’s “hybrid warfare”.Here to discuss his case is with me is for the second time Armando Mema.Links:Armando's Socials:YouTube: / @armandomema878 Telegram: https://t.me/armandomemaTwitter/X: https://x.com/armandomemaNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...