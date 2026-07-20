Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)
Neutrality Studies
The Next ESCALATION Against Russia | Dr. Jeff Rich
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The Next ESCALATION Against Russia | Dr. Jeff Rich

Pascal Lottaz's avatar
Pascal Lottaz
Jul 20, 2026

Jeff Rich, Australian historian and creator of The Burning Archive, joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss NATO’s changing role, Europe’s growing military stance toward Russia, and the limits of the “US vassal” view. They trace the history and emotion behind anti-Russian feeling, question “civilization” as a political lens, and examine Australia’s ties to Russia, migration, and the US-led order.Jeff's great Interview with Richard Sakwa:    • Video  Links:The Burning Archive Substack: https://jeffrich.substack.comThe Burning Archive YouTube:    / @theburningarchive  Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Introduction and NATO 3.009:22 NATO, Europe, and US power21:02 The long roots of anti-Russianism36:00 Civilization, realism, and fear50:28 Australia, Russia, and migration

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