The Next ESCALATION Against Russia | Dr. Jeff Rich

Jeff Rich, Australian historian and creator of The Burning Archive, joins Pascal Lottaz to discuss NATO’s changing role, Europe’s growing military stance toward Russia, and the limits of the “US vassal” view. They trace the history and emotion behind anti-Russian feeling, question “civilization” as a political lens, and examine Australia’s ties to Russia, migration, and the US-led order.Jeff's great Interview with Richard Sakwa: • Video Links:The Burning Archive Substack: https://jeffrich.substack.comThe Burning Archive YouTube: / @theburningarchive Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00 Introduction and NATO 3.009:22 NATO, Europe, and US power21:02 The long roots of anti-Russianism36:00 Civilization, realism, and fear50:28 Australia, Russia, and migration
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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