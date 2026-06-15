The Next Ukraine: West Destroys Armenia | H. Ishkhanyan & N. Navasardyan

Pascal Lottaz speaks with Armenian dissidents Hovanes Ishkanyan and Nare Navasardian about the latest election in Armenia, claims of rigging, arrests of opposition figures, pressure on the church, and the danger of the Zangezur corridor plan. They also discuss foreign influence, the Artsakh issue, and why they believe Armenia’s statehood is under threat.Links:Aknandakan:Facebook: / aknandakan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Website: www.aknandakan.orgSubstack: https://substack.com/@aknandakanNeutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and guest backgrounds00:02:31 Armenia election fraud claims00:10:45 Foreign backing and early reactions00:15:44 Corridor plan and regional goals00:20:40 Bribes, arrests, and repression00:25:40 Artsakh, refugees, and state threat00:33:29 Threshold trick and recount dispute00:38:52 Army voting and list problems00:44:01 Why the opposition stayed calm00:51:59 Final thoughts on Armenia’s future
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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