The Origins Of The Most DEADLY Ideology On Earth

Neoconservatism is an insanely brutal and blood thirsty ideology. But how did this mad and monstrous mindset take over an entire nation that prides itself on being the pinnacle of humanistic values? Well, it wasn't even difficult. Professor David N. Gibbs tells us the origin story of the devils that are the neocons. Dr. David N. Gibbs is Professor of History at Arizona University. He wrote numerous important books helping us to understand the contemporary United States of America; among them “Revolt of the Rich: How the Politics of the 1970s Widened America's Class Divide.” and the one we want to focus on today, “First Do No Harm: Humanitarian Intervention and the Destruction of Yugoslavia.” Follow David N. Gibbs on via homepage: https://dgibbs.arizona.edu
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
