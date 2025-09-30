The Political West Is Collapsing. Imperial Globalism Is Not | Prof. Richard Sakwa

Originally published on 28 Sept 2025.

While the West champions a "rules-based order," it consistently bypasses the UN Charter it helped create. Is this selective application of international law the real driver of the new Cold War? And could a return to the universal principles of 1945 be the only way to avoid global conflict?To discuss this and more, today I’m talking to Dr. Richard Sakwa, an Emeritus Professor at the University of Kent. Professor Sakwa studies among other issues political developments in Russia, international politics, and multipolarity. He is the author of the very insightful book “The Lost Peace: How the West Failed to Prevent a Second Cold War”.We explore his analysis of the "political West" and how its post-Cold War expansion squandered a historic chance for peace. We also break down the two faces of Donald Trump's foreign policy, why European elites have become more hawkish than their American counterparts, and the dangerous suppression of intellectual debate that is silencing critical voices across the continent.Links:Richard's books (Amazon): https://www.amazon.com/stores/Richard...Richard's publications (Kent Uni): https://kar.kent.ac.uk/view/email/r=2...

