Oscar Alx
5d

With the benefit of hindsight every period will become an "inter war period".

5d

Thank you Pascal,

As always your opinion and thoughts are insightful … I concur that we are living once again the truly insouciant period as wast previously experienced the period you so well describe between WW1 and WW2.. interestingly it seems those in Wall Street, the City of London together their accolytes in the Western E.U and Eastern E.U Capitals of specifically the Baltics, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Poland together Norway have seized upon and awaited until the last of those who last experienced such wickedness and evil were no longer capable of either remembering or espousing the dangers of such disastrous as wast being unleashed by them in the present and recent past preceding such conflagration as between the Slav states of Russia and Ukraine.

Indeed such has been the callous nature by which they have done so that they had no qualms these corporates and Billionaires hailing from these locales to reinvigorate the scourge of humanity from the last attempt at fascism… Nazism as proven their unwavering support to re-establish and to have normalised into polite society such advocates of together their evil doctrine.

Thus it is both lamentable and truly repugnant that with which we now deal with, even sadder, their agenda and critical path seems to have borne the fruits in their calculus of launching their agenda once survivors who last experienced such have passed or are no longer strong enough in voice to amass resistance against them… funny that, seems they learnt well the last defeat WW2 being launched so impatiently post WW1…

As we know many who have not ever experienced such wanton violence, nor the signs of the same impending destruction are simply oblivious to the evil such wanton munificence brings to us collectively, especially given humanities constant striving for peaceful coexistence freed from the vagaries of Real Politik and its anointed pogroms a la Ukraine and Gaza, Sudan the Caucasuses, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Kashmir, Pakistan/India, Hartford Mackinder and the equally despicable and out of touch Zbignew Brezinski and Rand Corps Eurasia, West Asia, the even more ubiquitous and out of place and date Monroe Doctrine so assiduously fallen back upon of late by an equally out of touch failing, dying U.S hegemony.

Like you, most of us in this World, being completely ignored by those who seriously who don’t give a shit, those in high places, comprised the Corporate Multi Nats, the Wealthy and the political class, as we the constituent, their customers and neighbors seek peaceful coexistence a freed-existence, more so we despise and abhor war, the violence of the scale we have been forced and compelled to endure of late, we seek a world espoused BRICS+, respect of international law, institutions, norms and convention… non interference in sovereignty of any state, in other words, we crave and long for true peace buttressed truth, facts, persecution of the wayward of the exemplars who raise the middle index to such tenets of humanity, who warmonger, sow destruction, division, chaos killing indiscriminately, who warmonger against the peace abiding, who over throw at whim as if deciding upon what wine they’ll drink, legitimate government representatives elected in good faith… how f..king hard is that?

Seems it’s beyond the capacity of the truly capricious, those whose greed and avarice, immorality demands they retain full control, have unlimited authority, exercise said authority with a maniacal zeal, as if we are slaves, mere vassals and chattels, or are about to destroy them… thankfully many of us do not accept, will never accept such.. though we live and experience these “in between of times” this no mans land as we await the next Kinetic conflagration that it seems is unavoidable, certainly by Western belligerents, as we are subject to their lies, hubris, duplicitous statements .. I believe we are on the Way to the final Great War, it will come, it’s unavoidable …

Why so? It has been predicted, prophesied and sealed… it’s just a matter of time… the ultimate takeaway, they don’t win… I can live with that, I can believe in that.. I don’t want for that but given the choices, I know where I stand… it sure as shit ain’t with the liars, warmongers, frauds, duplicit, fatuous, wanton murderous genocidal killers… at least in that I have what drives, keeps and retains sanity in these most insane of times.. hope many more find and can rejoice in the same insofar as there as anything to be rejoiced…

just saying.. Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

