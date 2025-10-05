The ‘Post-Cold War’ is now the ‘Unipolar Moment’
For the longest time we described the years after 1991 as ‘Post-Cold War’. This designation could never stick. Going forward, it will be remembered as the 'Unipolar Moment.' And that's a good thing.
Memory is a funny thing. One would think that what has been memorized is something that remains static, but the opposite is the case. Over time, memory—especially collective memory—changes a lot, and not just because of the passage of some generations and the arrival of new ones. Even within a single generation, the passage of time adds dimensions of meaning to a period just experienced. That’s happening again right now.
Just think of the way in which the occurrence of the Second World War (or the conceptualization of the mass violence at the time as such) reframed the previous periods. The Great War suddenly transformed into the First World War, and the Post-War period is now universally referred to as the Inter-War period. Subsequent events, especially violent events, tend to change the way we look at what preceded them.
I have always been uncomfortable with the designation of the period after the collapse of the Soviet Union as ‘Post-Cold War.’ It struck me as a very temporary expression to refer to the current world, since anything that is ‘post’ must necessarily be ‘ante’ something else. History never ends. In a really interesting way, it seems that most intellectuals, politicians, academics, etc., who used this term to refer to ‘our time’ implicitly agreed to the sandwiched nature of this period. Something else must be coming that will recast the current ‘post’ period, but what would that be? And in what form will it force us to rethink the ’Post-Cold War’?
For a time it seemed that the inflection point—the ‘Post Post-Cold War’—so to speak had come in 2001 with the events of 9/11 and the onset of the so-called ‘War on Terror’ that unleashed not only a war on a few Middle Eastern crime syndicates, but ultimately ended up laying waste to large parts of West Asia and Northern Africa. Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and—of course—the leftovers of Palestine.
However, people continued using the term ‘Post-Cold War’ to refer also to this period. Looking at it now, it also becomes clear why. We intuitively understood that although the War on Terror was a ‘thing’ in some sense, it was not in another. Although it was an overarching goal of foreign policy—especially in the West, but supported also by Russia and China, as well as in many parts of the Global South– it was not a systemic change. It was an approach to reframe foreign policy priorities, but it did not carry with it a new way of how the globe was organized politically. It wasn’t something that shook the fundamental setup of how things run in world politics the way the great periods of the past did.
My fear over the past ten years was that one day we would be remembering the two or three decades after 1991 as something like the ‘Second Inter-War,’ if, indeed, a Third World War would be what ends the period. Some scholars like Dmitri Trenin argue that we are, in fact, already in this Third World War—albeit this time the warfare being of a different nature than the two preceding moments of global mass-violence. Others have started speaking of a ‘Second Cold War’ to refer to what we are in since the start of Russia’s ‘Special Military Operation’ in Ukraine (the framing of which must be the subject of another essay). The bad news is that both conceptions might still prove themselves to be how we will remember this new period.
Whichever it will be, it seems that slowly a consensus is setting in on what this new period of global confrontation means for the bygone ‘Post-Cold War’. First, we finally have an endpoint. We can neatly wrap this 30-year period between December 1991 and February 2022. Secondly, over the past years, papers and discussions about the nature of the confrontation are converging around the interpretation that the new global order is one that is best described as ‘multipolar’ (or ‘multinodal’, as the eminent US diplomat Chas Freeman argues).
The multipolar interpretation of the new order centers our attention on the good old realist concept of power. We are now living in a world in which several centers of cultural, civilizational, technological, and military power have the possibility of not going along with the demands of the previous centers of such power (the Europeans and, later, the US).
This refocuses our attention on the changes in power configurations over time, especially the last 80 years. We can understand the world as going through transitions of the number of system-relevant power centers over the lifetime of currently living generations. From the bipolarity of the Cold War to the unipolarity of the Post-Cold War and now the new multipolarity of the current era. Hence, we also have the new name for the last 30 years: the Unipolar Moment.
Realist scholars now have their told you so moment. They emphasized for a long time that unipolar systems don’t last, because power accumulation automatically creates counter-balancing forces that will break the monopoly eventually. John J. Mearsheimer, being, of course, the preeminent scholar describing this tragic nature of Great Power politics.
Overall, I think reframing the ‘Post Cold War’ as the ‘Unipolar Moment’ is actually an optimistic take on this period since it leaves open the possibility for the new period not necessarily being one of all-out warfare. Maybe there is something beyond a Third World War or a Second Cold War. With a bit of luck, maybe what we will get is a “New Concert System” and multipolar stability. Wouldn’t it be nice?
Fingers crossed.
With the benefit of hindsight every period will become an "inter war period".
Thank you Pascal,
As always your opinion and thoughts are insightful … I concur that we are living once again the truly insouciant period as wast previously experienced the period you so well describe between WW1 and WW2.. interestingly it seems those in Wall Street, the City of London together their accolytes in the Western E.U and Eastern E.U Capitals of specifically the Baltics, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Poland together Norway have seized upon and awaited until the last of those who last experienced such wickedness and evil were no longer capable of either remembering or espousing the dangers of such disastrous as wast being unleashed by them in the present and recent past preceding such conflagration as between the Slav states of Russia and Ukraine.
Indeed such has been the callous nature by which they have done so that they had no qualms these corporates and Billionaires hailing from these locales to reinvigorate the scourge of humanity from the last attempt at fascism… Nazism as proven their unwavering support to re-establish and to have normalised into polite society such advocates of together their evil doctrine.
Thus it is both lamentable and truly repugnant that with which we now deal with, even sadder, their agenda and critical path seems to have borne the fruits in their calculus of launching their agenda once survivors who last experienced such have passed or are no longer strong enough in voice to amass resistance against them… funny that, seems they learnt well the last defeat WW2 being launched so impatiently post WW1…
As we know many who have not ever experienced such wanton violence, nor the signs of the same impending destruction are simply oblivious to the evil such wanton munificence brings to us collectively, especially given humanities constant striving for peaceful coexistence freed from the vagaries of Real Politik and its anointed pogroms a la Ukraine and Gaza, Sudan the Caucasuses, Bangladesh, Venezuela, Kashmir, Pakistan/India, Hartford Mackinder and the equally despicable and out of touch Zbignew Brezinski and Rand Corps Eurasia, West Asia, the even more ubiquitous and out of place and date Monroe Doctrine so assiduously fallen back upon of late by an equally out of touch failing, dying U.S hegemony.
Like you, most of us in this World, being completely ignored by those who seriously who don’t give a shit, those in high places, comprised the Corporate Multi Nats, the Wealthy and the political class, as we the constituent, their customers and neighbors seek peaceful coexistence a freed-existence, more so we despise and abhor war, the violence of the scale we have been forced and compelled to endure of late, we seek a world espoused BRICS+, respect of international law, institutions, norms and convention… non interference in sovereignty of any state, in other words, we crave and long for true peace buttressed truth, facts, persecution of the wayward of the exemplars who raise the middle index to such tenets of humanity, who warmonger, sow destruction, division, chaos killing indiscriminately, who warmonger against the peace abiding, who over throw at whim as if deciding upon what wine they’ll drink, legitimate government representatives elected in good faith… how f..king hard is that?
Seems it’s beyond the capacity of the truly capricious, those whose greed and avarice, immorality demands they retain full control, have unlimited authority, exercise said authority with a maniacal zeal, as if we are slaves, mere vassals and chattels, or are about to destroy them… thankfully many of us do not accept, will never accept such.. though we live and experience these “in between of times” this no mans land as we await the next Kinetic conflagration that it seems is unavoidable, certainly by Western belligerents, as we are subject to their lies, hubris, duplicitous statements .. I believe we are on the Way to the final Great War, it will come, it’s unavoidable …
Why so? It has been predicted, prophesied and sealed… it’s just a matter of time… the ultimate takeaway, they don’t win… I can live with that, I can believe in that.. I don’t want for that but given the choices, I know where I stand… it sure as shit ain’t with the liars, warmongers, frauds, duplicit, fatuous, wanton murderous genocidal killers… at least in that I have what drives, keeps and retains sanity in these most insane of times.. hope many more find and can rejoice in the same insofar as there as anything to be rejoiced…
just saying.. Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand