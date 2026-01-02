The Psychological Roots of Political Failure | Dr. Bernhard Hommel

Originally published on Dec 31, 2025.

Why do our political debates inevitably hit dead ends? Why do we dismiss opposing views as madness? I suspect the issue isn't just about facts, but about the subconscious blueprints we hold of human nature itself.To help me decode these hidden psychological frameworks, I’m joined by Dr. Bernhard Hommel, a full professor of psychology at the Shandong Normal University in China. Until 2022, Professor Hommel held the chair of “General Psychology” at Leiden University and he is a member and senator of the German National Academy of Sciences (Leopoldina). He is the author of many academic and popular books, the most recent one in German language being „The power of the imagined human: why we talk passed each other and sound politics fails."Links:Hommel's Website: https://www.bernhard-hommel.eu/Hommel's books (German):https://westendverlag.de/author/detai...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

