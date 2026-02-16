The Rapid Sovietization of Western Democracies | Dr. Peter Lavelle & Dr. John Laughland

Originally published on Feb 16, 2026.

Why is the West suddenly terrified of hearing the other side? We used to study opponents without fear, but now it is forbidden. Are our governments just managing stories instead of fixing real problems? It really feels like we are becoming the closed system we once opposed.To make sense of this strange new world, I sat down with two men who refuse to follow the herd. Peter Lavelle left the corporate world to become a leading voice in Russian media, while Dr. John Laughland traded British politics for honest academic work in Europe. They are true non-conformists who aren't afraid to speak their minds.Links:The Gaggle with Peter and George: / @thegagglewithpeterandgeorge Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...