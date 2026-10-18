The Real Death of the West | Prof. David Gibbs Neutrality Studies

Historian David Gibbs argues that today’s international disorder grew from decisions made after the Cold War, when Western policymakers sought to preserve military dominance despite the disappearance of the Soviet threat. Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Presentation 2: Prof. David GibbsDrawing on declassified documents and Gibbs' research, he examines military spending, NATO, Yugoslavia and the politics of intervention. The audience discussion considers oil, capitalism, humanitarian arguments, China and public opposition to war. Recorded at the Kyoto Symposium 2026, this session includes the presentation and the full questions and answers.David’s Links:University profile: https://history.arizon...Research and publications: https://dgibbs.arizona...Kyoto Symposium programme: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Introduction: the search for new enemies03:02 Military spending and the lost peace dividend07:43 Support Neutrality Studies08:39 The strategy of permanent dominance14:44 Yugoslavia, NATO and European independence24:46 Arms manufacturers, PNAC and NATO expansion31:36 Q&A: oil, capitalism and intervention46:17 Ideology, humanitarian claims and public resistance
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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