The Real Meaning Of The Epstein-Class Files | Evarist Bartolo
The Real Meaning Of The Epstein-Class Files | Evarist Bartolo

Pascal Lottaz
Mar 08, 2026

The rupture of the West with its "values" runs much deeper than we thought. An entire elite habitat of unaccountable psychopaths is running the largest military power in human history and is intent on destroying its enemies within and without. Former Maltese foreign minister Evarist Bartolo joins me to discuss.

Links:

Evarist Bartolo website: https://evaristbartolo.mt

Times of Malta: https://timesofmalta.com

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com

(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/academic)

Merch & Donations: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourthwall.com

Timestamps:

00:00:00 Opening and rupture debate

00:00:44 Epstein files and oligarch habitat

00:04:48 Inequality feeds war state

00:09:01 Plutocracy and Citizens United fallout

00:13:05 Empire logic and sovereignty wars

00:20:32 Iran brinkmanship and deterrence trap

00:34:11 Building an anti-war public

00:37:02 Uncolonizing the West and migration

00:47:08 Shared destiny and closing notes

