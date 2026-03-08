The Real Meaning Of The Epstein-Class Files | Evarist Bartolo

The rupture of the West with its "values" runs much deeper than we thought. An entire elite habitat of unaccountable psychopaths is running the largest military power in human history and is intent on destroying its enemies within and without. Former Maltese foreign minister Evarist Bartolo joins me to discuss.
Timestamps:
00:00:00 Opening and rupture debate
00:00:44 Epstein files and oligarch habitat
00:04:48 Inequality feeds war state
00:09:01 Plutocracy and Citizens United fallout
00:13:05 Empire logic and sovereignty wars
00:20:32 Iran brinkmanship and deterrence trap
00:34:11 Building an anti-war public
00:37:02 Uncolonizing the West and migration
00:47:08 Shared destiny and closing notes