The Real Plan For Venezuela Is Hidden In Plain Sight | Prof. Michael Rossi
Jan 05, 2026

Originally published on Jan 5, 2026.

Is the "Rules-Based International Order" just a diplomatic mask for modern-day piracy? Why is Western capitalism incapable of trading with sovereign nations without trying to own them? And if a country refuses to hand over its resources, is it destined to be punished for centuries like Haiti?I explore these uncomfortable realities with Michael Rossi. As a political scientist at Rutgers University, Michael helps me strip away the mainstream narrative to reveal the raw geopolitical mechanics at play, connecting the historical DNA of past US interventions to the aggressive moves we are witnessing right now.Links:Michael's YT Channel:    / @michaelrossipolisci  Michael's X (Twitter): https://x.com/rossisciNeutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies

Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.com(Opt in for Academic Section from your profile settings: https://pascallottaz.substack.com/s/a...)Goods Store: https://neutralitystudies-shop.fourth...

