The REAL Reason Europe Destroyed Itself | Dr. Ulrike Guérot

The Europeans are committing a form of collective self-destruction. And there is a very bad reason for that. Kyoto University Symposium 2026: "Geopolitics in the Time of Monsters"Keynote 2 (Presentation 6): Dr. Ulrike GuérotUlrike Guérot examines Europe’s political crisis, arguing that economic integration advanced without the democratic institutions needed to sustain it. She traces tensions between European independence, American influence, national governments and the euro, then questions the power of corporations, censorship and cultural decline. The discussion turns to colonialism, capitalism and the limits of liberalism. In conversation with the Kyoto audience, Guérot outlines her alternative: a European republic built around equal citizenship, democratic representation and a renewed commitment to the common good.Ulrike's Links:Official website: https://www.ulrike-guerot.de/Endlich Europa! (book discussed): https://westendverlag.de/Endlich-Euro...Kyoto Symposium programme: https://neutralitystudies.com/events/...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Europe in a time of monsters06:12 Economic integration without political union07:44 Support Neutrality Studies10:02 European independence and American influence20:30 The EU’s institutional and democratic crisis35:24 Corporate power, censorship and culture50:46 Q&A: pragmatism, Americanization and austerity1:08:28 Q&A: colonialism, liberalism and a European republic
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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