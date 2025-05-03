Pascal’s Substack (Neutrality Studies)

The REAL Reason The USA Is SCARED Of China | Ali Borhani
May 03, 2025

Originally published on 30 Apr 2025.

Today I’m talking to Ali Borhani, a Geopolitical Strategist and the cohost of the BRI-Diaolgue podcast on which he talks to, experts, decision makers, and academics about all thins geopolitics and especially China’s Belt Road Initiative. In fact, Ali has been watching China very closely and included his findings in a report entitled “The Rise of Chinese Multinationals”. His insights are business focused and business relevant, so that’s what we want to discuss today.Links:Ali's China Report: https://chinareport.mediapad.eu/enAli's advisory firm: https://www.3sixtystrategicadvisors.c...My Interview on BRI-Dialogue:    • D52 w/ Pascal Lottaz #Neutrality Unle...  Chapters:00:00 Intro02:05 Ali's view on the current geopolitical landscape07:17 China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)19:48 The west's narrative of China's impending housing market implosion26:44 China's still modest response to Trump's tariffs33:17 Will John Mearsheimer's prediction about China come true?45:03 Why is China able to invest more than USA into infrastructure?52:33 Advice to companies for the coming months

