The REAL Reason USA Freaks-Out Over Iran | S. M. Marandi

The USA is preparing the next phase of the Irna War. But it won't help. The defense of the country has only increased over the past 8 months and now the USA is running out of time and options in a disaster of their own making.Professor Mohammad Marandi warns that renewed war against Iran is highly likely, though not inevitable. Speaking with Pascal after visiting Russia, he discusses sanctions, medical supplies, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s preparations for escalation. Marandi argues that attacks on Iranian infrastructure could trigger devastating retaliation across the Gulf and a global economic crisis. They also examine American military limitations, Yemen and Iraq, China’s exposure to an energy shock, Israeli politics, and the importance of understanding Iran.Mohammad's Links:X: https://x.com/s_m_marandiGoing to Tehran, by Flynt Leverett and Hillary Mann Leverett: https://us.macmillan.c...Resistance, by Alastair Crooke: https://www.plutobooks...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.s...Support Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystud...Neutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystud...Time Stamps00:00 Marandi’s warning and impressions from Russia05:57 Sanctions, civilian suffering and Europe’s role12:45 Hormuz, oil flows and the risk of economic catastrophe19:14 The blockade and Iran’s response to a new assault23:04 US military limits and the China argument30:07 Yemen, Saudi Arabia and US withdrawal from Iraq37:07 Israeli elections and Iran’s strategy42:22 The next round of war: timing, risks and retaliation