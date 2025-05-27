The Real Reason Yugoslavia Died | Prof. Susan L. Woodward

Originally published on 6 May 2025.
I‘ve been wrestling with the question of how to vest approach the Yugoslav wars and finally decided to ask someone who is not from the region but studied it for decades. Today I’m talking to Susan Woodward, a professor of political science at the City University of New York (CUNY). Professor Woodward is the author of “Balkan Tragedy: Chaos and Dissolution after the Cold War,” and also the more recent work “The Ideology of Failed States: Why Intervention Fails”Today we want to discuss what happened in the 1990s and the legacy of the Balkan Wars.