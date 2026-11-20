Historian Samir Saul joins Pascal to examine imperialism as a system of wealth transfers enforced through coercion. Discussing his new book, Saul revisits Lenin, distinguishes imperialism from colonialism, and explains the dollar’s role in American power. Their conversation explores the Marshall Plan, Soviet decline, financial dependence, and resistance from Russia and China. Saul argues that challenges to Western hegemony create dangerous pressures for escalation, while identifying public opposition to war and greater national independence as possible sources of hope.Samir's Links:Imperialism: As Rampant Today as in the Past (Baraka Books): https://www.barakabooks.com/catalogue...Articles with Michel Seymour (Pressenza): https://www.pressenza.com/fr/author/s...Neutrality Studies Links:Neutrality Studies Substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comSupport Neutrality Studies: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateNeutrality Studies shop: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopTime Stamps00:00 Samir Saul: rediscovering imperialism05:27 Lenin, colonialism and a new definition14:42 The dollar and control of developed economies18:07 The Marshall Plan and the Soviet debt trap29:36 The unipolar moment and its limits35:04 Russia, China and resistance to domination42:20 Europe, Japan and the imperial hierarchy49:56 An imperial system in crisis: war or retreat
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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