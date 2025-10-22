The Real Tomahawk Story Is WORSE Than You Think (For US Warmongers).

Originally published on 21 Oct 2025.
A lot of PR going on again about Trump being "swayed" by the Putin phone call to not escalate the proxy-war against Russia to the Tomahawk level. But there is another side to this. Probably the real reason why (for now) Selensky was rebuffed: The US is running low on all kinds of missile Systems, including the Tomahawks. These systems are not only ridiculously expensive, but also notoriously hard to produce. And that got just much worse since China announced its rare-earth ban for foreign weapon manufacturing. Have a look at just how big this problem is for the USA.Arnaud Bertrand's Article: https://substack.com/@arnaudbertrand/...Neutrality Studies Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@neutralitystudies
