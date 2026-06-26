The Reality of the Genocide: A Message from Gaza | Mohammad AlTurk

Mohammad AlTurk, a recent Gaza university graduate and freelance translator, joins to tell us all about life in Gaza after almost 3 years of Genocide against his friends and family. He describes his bombed university, lost friends, daily survival, the return to a fake ceasefire, and why he believes Zionism and outside support are the roots of the violence. He also speaks about rebuilding Gaza, media pressure, and why he thinks the world is starting to change.Links:Mohamad Al Turk:X: https://x.com/MohAlTurkInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mohalturkga...Neutrality Studies substack: https://pascallottaz.substack.comMerch: https://neutralitystudies.com/shopDonation: https://neutralitystudies.com/donateTimestamps:00:00:00 Introduction and Gaza background00:01:25 University bombed and studies continued online00:04:48 Life in Gaza, loss, and daily survival00:13:08 Death toll, ceasefire, and changing politics00:19:28 What the ceasefire really means00:22:54 Destruction of homes and Israeli behavior00:25:00 Gaza’s future and who is to blame00:28:47 Iran, resistance, and Sunni-Shia divide00:31:14 Two-state solution, Israel, and history00:35:52 Colonialism, Palestine, and world order00:40:31 Rebuilding Gaza and breaking propaganda00:45:01 Boycotts, pressure, and media power00:47:01 More Gaza stories and Zionism vs Judaism00:54:48 Final hopes and how to follow Mohamad
Neutrality Studies
A channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.comA channel dedicated to neutrality in international relations and analysis of world affairs. For more info, visit neutralitystudies.com
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